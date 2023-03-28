Advertise With Us
Tips to getting a better night’s sleep

By Jennifer Lambers
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - New studies show Americans aren’t getting enough sleep. In fact, according to the CDC, more than 1 in 3 adults in the U.S. doesn’t get enough sleep, and quality sleep is critical for good health.

We were joined by Dr. Steven Knauf, from The Joint Chiropractic, to discuss the importance of sleep and how routine chiropractic care can be beneficial in improving sleep quality. He talked about common causes that prevent a good night’s rest and shared helpful tips like how to properly choose a pillow and mattress to improve your spinal health.

Things we talked about:

  • Why is a good night’s sleep so important to your health?
  • What are common causes that prevent a proper night’s rest?
  • Can you share some tips for getting a good night’s sleep?
  • Where can audiences go for more information?

About Steven Knauf, D.C.

Steven Knauf, D.C. is the Vice President of Chiropractic and Compliance at The Joint Chiropractic. Dr. Knauf began working at The Joint in 2011. After spending four years as a chiropractor in-clinic, he took the role of Senior Doctor of Chiropractic for 13 of The Joint Corp. clinics and, subsequently, was elevated to a director position at the corporate office. In August 2017, he was appointed by the governor to serve on the Arizona Board of Chiropractic Examiners, a position which he continues to hold.

