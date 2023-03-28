Upcoming events in Mobile
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Check out these fun shows that are coming up in Mobile!
SAENGER THEATRE
April 18 – The Lone Bellow
April 20 – Fortune Feimster
April 22 – Gladys Knight
April 28 – Black Jacket Symphony – Tom Petty’s “Full Moon Fever”
May 14 – My Morning Jacket
July 25 – Jackson Browne
CIVIC CENTER
Blippi The Wonderful World Tour – April 6
World Ballet Series: Cinderella – April 7
Billy Strings – April 14 & 15
Menopause The Musical – April 21
Madagascar The Musical – May 30
