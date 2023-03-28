We start off stormy but will catch a break later

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s been a very active morning on the Gulf Coast with numerous Severe T-Storm Warnings. These have produced tons of heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds, and even hail. Make sure you have a to get any and all warnings if and when they are issued.

As far as the afternoon goes, we will finally catch a break with this stalled front sinking to the south. It will take all the muggy air with it and we will start to see showers and storms ending across the entire FOX10 viewing area. The humidity will plummet and our temps will drop as well. In fact, we could be sitting at 50 degrees when you wake up tomorrow morning with a high only in the low 70s.

The sky will remain Mostly Cloudy for Wednesday, but solid sunshine will be with us on Thursday. Humidity rises at the end of the week and we could end up with showers and storms again by the weekend. We’ll keep you updated as we get closer to Saturday.

