19-year-old shot, killed on Center Street in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 19-year-old male victim lost his life late Tuesday night when he was shot in front of a residence near the 1000 block of Center Street.

The Mobile Police Department said it was about 10:46 p.m. when officers received a report of a shooting at that location. They discovered the victim had sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The deceased’s name will be released once the next of kin has been notified, police said this morning.

Police said further investigation revealed that gunfire had also struck a nearby occupied residence and an unoccupied vehicle belonging to a resident of another home on Center Street.

This is an active investigation, and anyone with information about the case is urged to contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211 or leave an anonymous tip at //mobilepd.org/crimetip.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.