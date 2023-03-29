Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

ALEA and Bay Minette Fire Department hosting boater safety course in April

By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and Bay Minette Fire Department are hosting a boating safety course on April 13 and 14 at the Bay Minette Fire Department.

The course will meet from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. both nights and there is no charge to attend the class.

The fire station is located at 608 D’Olive St. in Bay Minette. Jessie Peacock can be reached at jessie.peacock@alea.gov for more information.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rafiq Sh’mare Joel Bradley
Shooting in Gulf Shores leaves 1 hurt, 1 in custody
Tawanne Lucas
MCSO: Attempted murder suspect arrested
Jason Curtis (left) and Rachel Moore (right)
Man found dead lying next to his 4-year-old daughter in Navarre
Hunter Uptagrafft
Theodore shooting suspect faces attempted murder charge
Pedestrian dies after being struck by multiple vehicles in Mobile
Pedestrian dies after being struck by multiple vehicles in Mobile

Latest News

Grand Bay Fire and Rescue passes new service fee
Grand Bay Fire and Rescue passes new service fee
Mobile closing Dauphin Street for NCAA block party
Mobile closing Dauphin Street for NCAA block party
Fugitive Files: Jeremiah Whitfield
Fugitive Files: Jeremiah Whitfield
ALEA and Bay Minette Fire Department hosting boater safety course in April
ALEA and Bay Minette Fire Department hosting boater safety course in April