ALEA and Bay Minette Fire Department hosting boater safety course in April

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and Bay Minette Fire Department are hosting a boating safety course on April 13 and 14 at the Bay Minette Fire Department.

The course will meet from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. both nights and there is no charge to attend the class.

The fire station is located at 608 D’Olive St. in Bay Minette. Jessie Peacock can be reached at jessie.peacock@alea.gov for more information.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.