Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Biden to visit Mississippi in aftermath of deadly storms

President Joe Biden plans to visit Mississippi and tour some of the areas devastated by...
President Joe Biden plans to visit Mississippi and tour some of the areas devastated by powerful storms over the weekend.(Source: AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 6:56 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - President Joe Biden plans to visit Mississippi and tour some of the areas devastated by powerful storms over the weekend.

He answered “yes” to a reporter’s question while speaking to the press pool following a visit to North Carolina Tuesday afternoon.

Biden has already approved a major disaster declaration for the four counties hit hardest by tornadoes.

At least 23 Mississippians were killed due to the storms in Sharkey, Humphreys, Carroll, and Monroe counties - with dozens more injured and four people still missing.

President Biden says he has reached out to Governor Tate Reeves, Senator Wicker, Senator Hyde-Smith, and Congressman Bennie Thompson to “express my condolences” and “offer full federal support as communities recover from the effects of this storm.”

There are no specific details of Biden’s to the Magnolia State at this time.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rafiq Sh’mare Joel Bradley
Shooting in Gulf Shores leaves 1 hurt, 1 in custody
Tawanne Lucas
MCSO: Attempted murder suspect arrested
Jason Curtis (left) and Rachel Moore (right)
Man found dead lying next to his 4-year-old daughter in Navarre
Hunter Uptagrafft
Theodore shooting suspect faces attempted murder charge
Pedestrian dies after being struck by multiple vehicles in Mobile
Pedestrian dies after being struck by multiple vehicles in Mobile

Latest News

UPDATE: Man dies of injuries sustained in traffic accident on Cottage Hill Road
The event took place Wednesday morning at Battleship Park.
Event held Wednesday in Mobile to honor Vietnam veterans
The Montgomery Police Department
Alert canceled for missing 19-month-old from Montgomery
Mobile Fire-Rescue: 1 taken to hospital after house fire on Selman Street
Mobile Fire-Rescue: 1 taken to hospital after house fire on Selman Street
Crumby (left) and Morin (right) were shot while responding to a shots fired call Tuesday.
One HPD officer dead, second officer injured in Tuesday shooting