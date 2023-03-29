Advertise With Us
Classes with Sand Castle University

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Sand Castle University has been playing in the sand for a few years on the Alabama Gulf Coast. Chelsey visited the owner, Janel Hawkins, on the public beach in Gulf Shores. According to their website, “Sand Castle University specializes in teaching the best tips and tricks of building amazing Sand Castles to groups of all ages and skill levels.” They are available year round and also create custom sand sculptures for your enjoyment or event. For more information on Sand Castle University and to book a class, visit them online.

“Be prepared to get a little wet and a lot sandy!”

Mom Chat with Chelsey: Autism Support of Alabama
