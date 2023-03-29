Classes with Sand Castle University

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Sand Castle University has been playing in the sand for a few years on the Alabama Gulf Coast. Chelsey visited the owner, Janel Hawkins, on the public beach in Gulf Shores. According to their website, “Sand Castle University specializes in teaching the best tips and tricks of building amazing Sand Castles to groups of all ages and skill levels.” They are available year round and also create custom sand sculptures for your enjoyment or event. For more information on Sand Castle University and to book a class, visit them online.

“Be prepared to get a little wet and a lot sandy!”

