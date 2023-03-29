Coast fire departments head north to aid in disaster recovery

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) -Crews from the Harrison County and Jackson County fire departments left bright and early Wednesday to help storm victims in Rolling Fork. They’re providing first responder services and fire protection.

“They have no fire protection. It’s a volunteer organization up there. All of their homes have been hit. Their fire station is devastated. Their truck is destroyed. So they’re reaching out to departments that they know have experience in disaster response,” said Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan.

Many times after a disaster, first responders and residents in disaster areas are working on recovery efforts while also trying to get their lives back together.

“The worst thing you could have happen to you is if you survive the tornado or you survive a disaster then after you’re getting into the recovery phase, you’re home is destroyed by a fire. That’s what we’re there to prevent,” Sullivan said,

He tells us they took four trucks from Harrison County and two from Jackson County for the trip along with 13 crew members.

“They’re getting their feet on the ground now. They’re trying to figure out what’s working and what’s not working. It’s a stop-gap measure right now, so we’re getting some protection for these folks,” he said.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.