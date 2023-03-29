Advertise With Us
Community Egg Hunt in Saraland

By Allison Bradley
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Fountain of Life Church is hosting its 8th Annual Community Egg Hunt. The event is happening at Amelia Park in Saraland, AL, on April 8, 2023, at 10:00am.

Organizers say, there will be 20,000 eggs to find! There will also be free games, Nerf wars, hayrides, hot dogs, chips, drinks, prizes, and more.

There will be a designated special needs egg hunt area.

For more information on Fountain of Life Church, visit their website or Facebook page.

