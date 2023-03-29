Community Egg Hunt in Saraland

Fountain of Life Church is hosting its 8th Annual Community Egg Hunt. The event is happening at Amelia Park in Saraland, AL, on April 8, 2023, at 10:00am.

Organizers say, there will be 20,000 eggs to find! There will also be free games, Nerf wars, hayrides, hot dogs, chips, drinks, prizes, and more.

There will be a designated special needs egg hunt area.

For more information on Fountain of Life Church, visit their website or Facebook page.

