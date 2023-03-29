Cooler and drier on the Gulf Coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got a much cooler and drier day ahead on the Gulf Coast. Our sky will be partly to mostly cloudy with only a small isolated chance of rain. Any rain that shows up will be nothing more than drizzle across the Gulf Coast. Temps are starting off in the mid 50s as of 5 a.m., and we’ll only top out around 70 degrees this afternoon.

Expect upper 40s by dawn tomorrow and our sky will clear this evening setting the stage for tons of sunshine on Thursday. Highs tomorrow afternoon will be in the mid 70s and we’ll climb up to 80 degrees again by Friday. The air turns humid at the end of the week and there will be a major severe weather threat Friday for parts of the plains states and we could see some storms arrive into Saturday morning. We’ll be watching things closely. As for temps, the air definitely gets more humid with highs back in the low 80s and mornings in the upper 60s

