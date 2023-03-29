Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

DoorDash Delivery: Groceries on Demand

By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - DoorDash grocery delivery can help you save on time and money. It’s convenient, easy, and more affordable than you may realize. You can save with DoorDash thanks to frequent deals, discounts, and more. DoorDash has been trusted to deliver meals from your favorite restaurants, and now, they can deliver your groceries too to make your favorite meals at home.

Milly Almodovar discusses the benefits of grocery delivery and how the DoorDash platform makes it even easier to eliminate the chore of in-person grocery shopping, from your weekly stock-up to your last-minute top-up needs.

This segment is brought to you by DoorDash.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rafiq Sh’mare Joel Bradley
Shooting in Gulf Shores leaves 1 hurt, 1 in custody
Tawanne Lucas
MCSO: Attempted murder suspect arrested
Jason Curtis (left) and Rachel Moore (right)
Man found dead lying next to his 4-year-old daughter in Navarre
Hunter Uptagrafft
Theodore shooting suspect faces attempted murder charge
Pedestrian dies after being struck by multiple vehicles in Mobile
Pedestrian dies after being struck by multiple vehicles in Mobile

Latest News

Healthy Living with USA Health: Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month
New Cancer Support Groups with USA Health
Raising Chickens as a hobby
Raising Chickens as a hobby
Easter basket gift ideas
Unique Easter basket ideas
Healthy Living with USA Health: Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month
Healthy Living with USA Health: New cancer support groups