Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Emergency alert issued for 19-month-old missing from Montgomery

Montgomery police have issued an emergency alert for a missing 19-month-old.
Montgomery police have issued an emergency alert for a missing 19-month-old.((Source: ALEA))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 8:09 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An emergency missing child alert has been issued for a 19-month-old from Montgomery

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Ava Dansby was last seen on March 19th in Montgomery.

ALEA says Ava may be with her mother Lateasha Wright, 21. Both Ava and Lateasha are considered to be in danger.

If you have any information regarding their whereabouts, please contact the Montgomery Police Department at 334-625-2532 or call 911.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rafiq Sh’mare Joel Bradley
Shooting in Gulf Shores leaves 1 hurt, 1 in custody
Tawanne Lucas
MCSO: Attempted murder suspect arrested
Jason Curtis (left) and Rachel Moore (right)
Man found dead lying next to his 4-year-old daughter in Navarre
Hunter Uptagrafft
Theodore shooting suspect faces attempted murder charge
A new development in the rape case against former Mobile County Sheriff’s Deputy Tyler Murphy....
Alleged rape victim dies in crash: Mobile D.A. says case involving former deputy moving forward

Latest News

A spokesperson for the police department confirmed two officers were shot while answering the...
One HPD Officer dead, one officer critically injured following shooting
19-year-old killed on Center Street in Mobile
19-year-old shot, killed on Center Street in Mobile
19-year-old killed on Center Street in Mobile
19-year-old killed on Center Street in Mobile
Jason Carl Pears ... convicted of Paycheck Protection Program fraud.
Judge orders Fairhope man to surrender property purchased with fraudulent COVID funds