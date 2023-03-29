Healthy Living with USA Health: New cancer support groups
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In this Healthy Living, representatives from USA Health’s Mitchell Cancer Institute joined us to speak about their new cancer support groups.
Cancer survivors and patients have opportunites to meet once a month in Mobile or Fairhope.
Sheila McElhany, Patient Supportive Care Services Associate Manager will lead a new ‘General Cancer Support Group’ in Fairhope.
Cathy Tinnea, who also works in patient services, will lead a new Colorectal Cancer Support Group in Mobile.
Colorectal Cancer Support Group (Mobile)
Second Tuesdays
Noon to 1:30 p.m.
Lunch will be served.
Mitchell Cancer Institute
1660 Springhill Ave., Mobile, AL 36604
RSVP: 251-445-9691
General Cancer Support Group (Fairhope)
Second Wednesdays
1-2:30 p.m.
Light snacks will served.
Mitchell Cancer Institute – Fairhope Location
1047 Fairhope Ave., Fairhope, AL 36532
RSVP: 251-445-9691
USA Health Mitchell Cancer Institute
Website: usamci.com
