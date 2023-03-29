Advertise With Us
Healthy Living with USA Health: New cancer support groups

By Joe Emer
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In this Healthy Living, representatives from USA Health’s Mitchell Cancer Institute joined us to speak about their new cancer support groups.

Cancer survivors and patients have opportunites to meet once a month in Mobile or Fairhope.

Sheila McElhany, Patient Supportive Care Services Associate Manager will lead a new ‘General Cancer Support Group’ in Fairhope.

Cathy Tinnea, who also works in patient services, will lead a new Colorectal Cancer Support Group in Mobile.

Colorectal Cancer Support Group (Mobile)

Second Tuesdays

Noon to 1:30 p.m.

Lunch will be served.

Mitchell Cancer Institute

1660 Springhill Ave., Mobile, AL 36604

RSVP: 251-445-9691

General Cancer Support Group (Fairhope)

Second Wednesdays

1-2:30 p.m.

Light snacks will served.

Mitchell Cancer Institute – Fairhope Location

1047 Fairhope Ave., Fairhope, AL 36532

RSVP: 251-445-9691

USA Health Mitchell Cancer Institute

Website: usamci.com

