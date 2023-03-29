Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Judge orders Fairhope man to surrender property purchased with fraudulent COVID funds

Jason Carl Pears ... convicted of Paycheck Protection Program fraud.
Jason Carl Pears ... convicted of Paycheck Protection Program fraud.(Baldwin County Corrections Center)
By Brendan Kirby
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Fairhope man who admitted to defrauding a COVID-19 program out of more than $1.2 million will have to surrender two properties and cash, a federal judge ruled Tuesday.

Jason Carl Pears pleaded guilty to wire fraud in August, and U.S. District Judge Terry Moorer sentenced him to 2½ years in prison. On Tuesday, he issued a final forfeiture order allowing the FBI to take title to properties on Marine and Dauphin streets in Mobile that he bought with money he received from the Paycheck Protection Program. Pears also must surrender more than $2,000 from various bank accounts.

The FBI will sell the properties.

It is one of the largest frauds in Alabama against the Paycheck Protection Program, which Congress created to help businesses pay idled workers during the pandemic.

Pears filed applications on behalf of two businesses – The Jason Made It Co. and Nanny For A Week. He claimed the first company had hundreds of thousands of dollars in wages and submitted a fabricated check purporting to be from the company’s checking account.

The second company, Nanny For A Week, was a company once operated by the defendant’s disabled mother but had been shut down for many years before the pandemic. His plea agreement states that he submitted a fabricated tax form claiming wages of almost $4.4 million.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rafiq Sh’mare Joel Bradley
Shooting in Gulf Shores leaves 1 hurt, 1 in custody
Tawanne Lucas
MCSO: Attempted murder suspect arrested
Hunter Uptagrafft
Theodore shooting suspect faces attempted murder charge
Jason Curtis (left) and Rachel Moore (right)
Man found dead lying next to his 4-year-old daughter in Navarre
A new development in the rape case against former Mobile County Sheriff’s Deputy Tyler Murphy....
Alleged rape victim dies in crash: Mobile D.A. says case involving former deputy moving forward

Latest News

Spring breakers recall scary encounter after shooting in Gulf Shores
Spring breakers detail scary encounter after shooting outside The Hangout
Amtrak train smashes into pickup truck crossing track in Irvington
Amtrak train smashes into pickup truck crossing track in Irvington
Reaction from Spring Breakers on the shooting in Gulf Shores
Reaction from Spring Breakers on the shooting in Gulf Shores
Time lapse of the Nashville shooting
Time lapse of the Nashville shooting