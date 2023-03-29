Advertise With Us
Man arrested for trafficking cocaine, meth and fentanyl

James Harris
James Harris(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MCSO said a man was arrested on Tuesday for trafficking cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl.

The arrest was made with Homeland Security Investigations and James Harris, 48, was the man arrested and is charged with trafficking all three drugs, according to jail records.

Authorities said they seized 10 kilograms of cocaine, one kilogram of methamphetamine, 30 thousand pills of fentanyl and $54,920 in cash.

Harris was arrested at his apartment in The Crossings at Cottage Hill, according to MCSO.

The investigation is still ongoing, according to deputies.

