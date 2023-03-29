Advertise With Us
Man charged with 11 sex crimes wanted after skipping trial date

Brenden Howell
Brenden Howell(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Brewton man who is charged with 11 sex crimes including rape and sexual torture is wanted after skipping his trial date on Tuesday, according to officials.

Branden Lee Howell, 36, was arrested in 2019 and charged with six counts of sodomy, two counts of first degree rape, two counts of child sex abuse and one count of sexual abuse, according to jail records.

According to court paperwork, Howell is accused of having sex with two girls, one who is 16 or older and another who is under the age of 12, multiple times between 2015 and 2019.

Court records show that Howell’s trial was set to begin Tuesday morning in Mobile, but he did not show up.

A bench warrant was issued for Howell’s arrest and a judge ordered he be held on no bond when he is apprehended, according to authorities.

