Mobile Fire-Rescue: 1 taken to hospital after house fire on Selman Street

By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - One person was taken to a local hospital for treatment following a house fire this morning on Selman Street, according to the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department.

MFRD says it happened about 9:30 a.m.

When crews arrived on the scene, they found flames and smoke coming from the house. Officials believe the fire started in the kitchen, but the cause remains under investigation.

Mobile Fire-Rescue said the person was taken to the hospital because of a medical condition. No other injuries were reported.

