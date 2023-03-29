Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Mom Chat with Chelsey: Autism Support of Alabama

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Chelsey sat down with Stefani Rumph and Sharina Anderson-McKinney who are both mothers to “ausome” children. Stefani says, “My mission as a mom and as the Mobile connect group leader is to advocate for my son and other families every step of the way.” The Autism Awareness walk will be held April 1st. The event is from 1pm-5pm. It will take place at Medal of Honor Park.

You may register for the Mobile walk or donate at www.walkforautismal.com

Medal of Honor Park (pavilion)

1711 Hillcrest Rd.

Mobile, Al 36695

Autism Support of Alabama is a non-profit organization based out of Birmingham, Alabama. Their mission is to improve services for individuals with Autism Spectrum www.autism-alabama.org

“As a parent advocate, I am my child’s biggest supporter, biggest cheerleader, and I make sure she gets what she needs to succeed, as well as bringing awareness to others in the community.”

-Sharina Anderson-McKinney

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rafiq Sh’mare Joel Bradley
Shooting in Gulf Shores leaves 1 hurt, 1 in custody
Tawanne Lucas
MCSO: Attempted murder suspect arrested
Jason Curtis (left) and Rachel Moore (right)
Man found dead lying next to his 4-year-old daughter in Navarre
Hunter Uptagrafft
Theodore shooting suspect faces attempted murder charge
A new development in the rape case against former Mobile County Sheriff’s Deputy Tyler Murphy....
Alleged rape victim dies in crash: Mobile D.A. says case involving former deputy moving forward

Latest News

Healthy Living with USA Health: Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month
Healthy Living with USA Health: New cancer support groups
Classes with Sand Castle University
Classes with Sand Castle University
Mom Chat with Chelsey: Autism Support of Alabama
Mom Chat with Chelsey: Autism Support of Alabama
Classes with Sand Castle University
Classes with Sand Castle University