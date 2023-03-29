Mom Chat with Chelsey: Autism Support of Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Chelsey sat down with Stefani Rumph and Sharina Anderson-McKinney who are both mothers to “ausome” children. Stefani says, “My mission as a mom and as the Mobile connect group leader is to advocate for my son and other families every step of the way.” The Autism Awareness walk will be held April 1st. The event is from 1pm-5pm. It will take place at Medal of Honor Park.

You may register for the Mobile walk or donate at www.walkforautismal.com

Medal of Honor Park (pavilion)

1711 Hillcrest Rd.

Mobile, Al 36695

Autism Support of Alabama is a non-profit organization based out of Birmingham, Alabama. Their mission is to improve services for individuals with Autism Spectrum www.autism-alabama.org

“As a parent advocate, I am my child’s biggest supporter, biggest cheerleader, and I make sure she gets what she needs to succeed, as well as bringing awareness to others in the community.”

-Sharina Anderson-McKinney

