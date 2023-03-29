MPD: Mobile arrested in connection to stabbing, carjacking

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police this morning arrested a man accused in a Tuesday afternoon carjacking and stabbing in Mobile, authorities said.

Thirty-six-year-old Lionel Jamarcus Jordan of Mobile is charged with first-degree robbery and third-degree assault.

Officers responded about 2:26 p.m. on Tuesday to the 2000 block of Moot Avenue, where a known male subject had reportedly stabbed one victim and hit another victim with a blunt object, according to the Mobile Police Department. The subject then stole the vehicle of one of the victims and fled the scene, authorities said.

The stabbing victim was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, police said.

Around 12:22 a.m. today, officers responding to a call in the 2000 block of St. Stephens Road recognized Jordan as the suspect in the Moot Street incident and took him into custody.

Jordan’s bond hearing is scheduled for Friday, according to jail records.

