MPD plans Coffee with a Cop event Wednesday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department invites the public to attend its Coffee with a Cop event Wednesday, March 29 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Piggly Wiggly Market at 2655 Dauphin Island Pkwy.

The event aims to provide an opportunity for the community to have an informal chat with their local police officers, get to know them, and learn about their daily tasks and responsibilities to ensure public safety, MPD said. Attendees can also raise any concerns they may have or ask any questions they’ve been curious about.

Piggly Wiggly Market will be providing light refreshments for attendees to enjoy during the event.

