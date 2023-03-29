Advertise With Us
MPD: Woman wounded in drive-by shooting

(MGN)
By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is investigating after they said a woman was shot in a drive-by shooting Tuesday night.

Officers responding to University Hospital just before 11 p.m. Tuesday in reference to one shot were told that the victim and her boyfriend were walking on Summerville Street near Roberta Drive when shots were fired from a vehicle which then fled.

The woman was driven to the hospital by personal vehicle and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to MPD.

