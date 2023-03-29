MPD: Woman wounded in drive-by shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is investigating after they said a woman was shot in a drive-by shooting Tuesday night.

Officers responding to University Hospital just before 11 p.m. Tuesday in reference to one shot were told that the victim and her boyfriend were walking on Summerville Street near Roberta Drive when shots were fired from a vehicle which then fled.

The woman was driven to the hospital by personal vehicle and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to MPD.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.