New Cancer Support Groups with USA Health

There are two new cancer support groups that meet once a month at USA Health Mitchell Cancer Institute in Mobile and Fairhope.

Sheila McElhany leads the General Cancer Support Group in Fairhope. Cathy Tinnea leads a Colorectal Cancer Support Group in Mobile. Both ladies visited Studio 10 to talk about these groups and why they’re so important for patients, family members, and loved ones.

For more information on the USA Health Mitchell Cancer Institute, visit usamci.com.

Colorectal Cancer Support Group (Mobile)

Second Tuesdays

Noon to 1:30 p.m.

Lunch will be served.

Mitchell Cancer Institute

1660 Springhill Ave., Mobile, AL 36604

RSVP: 251-445-9691

General Cancer Support Group (Fairhope)

Second Wednesdays

1-2:30 p.m.

Light snacks will served.

Mitchell Cancer Institute – Fairhope Location

1047 Fairhope Ave., Fairhope, AL 36532

RSVP: 251-445-9691

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.