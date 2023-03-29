New Cancer Support Groups with USA Health
There are two new cancer support groups that meet once a month at USA Health Mitchell Cancer Institute in Mobile and Fairhope.
Sheila McElhany leads the General Cancer Support Group in Fairhope. Cathy Tinnea leads a Colorectal Cancer Support Group in Mobile. Both ladies visited Studio 10 to talk about these groups and why they’re so important for patients, family members, and loved ones.
For more information on the USA Health Mitchell Cancer Institute, visit usamci.com.
Colorectal Cancer Support Group (Mobile)
- Second Tuesdays
- Noon to 1:30 p.m.
- Lunch will be served.
- Mitchell Cancer Institute
- 1660 Springhill Ave., Mobile, AL 36604
- RSVP: 251-445-9691
General Cancer Support Group (Fairhope)
- Second Wednesdays
- 1-2:30 p.m.
- Light snacks will served.
- Mitchell Cancer Institute – Fairhope Location
- 1047 Fairhope Ave., Fairhope, AL 36532
- RSVP: 251-445-9691
