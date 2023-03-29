Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Part of Sage Avenue closed for emergency repairs

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - To accommodate emergency repairs to the roadway, the northbound lane of Sage Avenue has been closed from Dauphin Street to Old Shell Road effective immediately, Mobile city officials announced.

The city is working with the Mobile Area Water and Sewer Service to make repairs near the intersection of Heather Street and Sage Avenue, officials said.

The southbound lane of Sage Avenue will remain open.

Northbound traffic should detour to Florida Street to access Old Shell Road, officials said.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rafiq Sh’mare Joel Bradley
Shooting in Gulf Shores leaves 1 hurt, 1 in custody
Tawanne Lucas
MCSO: Attempted murder suspect arrested
Jason Curtis (left) and Rachel Moore (right)
Man found dead lying next to his 4-year-old daughter in Navarre
Hunter Uptagrafft
Theodore shooting suspect faces attempted murder charge
Pedestrian dies after being struck by multiple vehicles in Mobile
Pedestrian dies after being struck by multiple vehicles in Mobile

Latest News

John Desporte
Suspect in skywalk assault from January arrested
Officials with the Decatur Police Department say Smith has been charged with capital murder for...
AK-47, PlayStation 5 swap ends in high-speed chase and possible drowning
Crumby (left) and Morin (right) were shot while responding to a shots fired call Tuesday.
One HPD officer dead, second officer ‘expected to survive’ in Tuesday shooting
James Harris
Man arrested for trafficking cocaine, meth and fentanyl