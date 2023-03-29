Part of Sage Avenue closed for emergency repairs

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - To accommodate emergency repairs to the roadway, the northbound lane of Sage Avenue has been closed from Dauphin Street to Old Shell Road effective immediately, Mobile city officials announced.

The city is working with the Mobile Area Water and Sewer Service to make repairs near the intersection of Heather Street and Sage Avenue, officials said.

The southbound lane of Sage Avenue will remain open.

Northbound traffic should detour to Florida Street to access Old Shell Road, officials said.

