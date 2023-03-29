Raising Chickens as a hobby

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - With egg prices up 70%, many Americans are turning to a new hobby…. Raising chickens. Farming expert discusses why raising chickens is easier, more rewarding, and more fun than many may realize.

Neely Green, Director of National and Local Marketing at Tractor Supply, raises chickens and other animals on her Tennessee farm, and she shares her tips for viewers who are considering pecking their way into the world of backyard poultry.

Beyond farm-fresh eggs: The family benefits of chicken farming.

Getting Started: From space and supplies to feed and fun, what you need to get started.

Chicken Care 101: How much time does it take? What do chickens need to thrive? Learn what to expect from your flock and the role you play.

Where to find the support you need: You’re not alone! Finding resources to be successful.

Interview provided by Tractor Supply Co.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.