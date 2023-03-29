Advertise With Us
Recipe: WILD Rice

By Allison Bradley
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Recipe courtesy Lucy Greer, Greer’s Markets

INGREDIENTS:

  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 8 oz mushrooms, chopped small
  • 1 bag Brussels sprouts, thinly sliced
  • 2, 6.6 oz boxes Uncle Ben’s long grain & wild rice
  • ¼ teaspoon black pepper
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 3½ cups chicken broth
  • 1 cup blueberries
  • 15 oz can mandarin oranges, drained
  • 1/2 cup dried cranberries
  • 2 green onions, thinly sliced
  • 1/2 cup sliced almonds
  • 1/2 cup shredded coconut, unsweetened

STEPS:

Heat 2 tbsp. olive oil in a large pot over high heat. Add mushrooms. Sauté for 5-7 minutes until nicely browned. Add sliced brussel sprouts. Cook for 1 minute. Add rice, seasoning packets, kosher salt and black pepper. Stir. Add chicken broth. Stir and bring to a gentle boil. Reduce heat to low. Cover and simmer for 20 minutes until rice is cooked and majority of liquid is absorbed.

Add blueberries, oranges, dried cranberries and green onions to the rice. Gently stir. Once plated, garnish with toasted almonds and coconut.

For the topping:

Place sliced almonds and shredded coconut in a dry skillet over low heat. Cook, stirring constantly for 5 minutes until lightly toasted and fragrant. Serve over cooked rice.

ABOUT GREER’S:

  • Greer’s Markets and Catering (multiple locations)
  • www.greers.com
  • Catering inquiries: 251.380.7781
  • Email: catering@greers.com
  • *Greer’s now offers online ordering with free store pickup at several of its markets!
  • *Greer’s also offers grocery delivery online through Instacart!

