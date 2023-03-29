Advertise With Us
Spring breakers detail scary encounter after shooting outside The Hangout

By Ariel Mallory
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 11:35 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - FOX 10 News got eyewitness accounts of the spring break violence Monday night in Gulf Shores.

The sounds of music and laughter, were interrupted by gunfire.

Shooting in Gulf Shores leaves 1 hurt, 1 in custody

What started as a fistfight at one of the most popular spots on the beach, ended with a teenager shot and a Fairhope man in handcuffs.

A lot of spring breakers hearing it all go down.

“We were just walking up on the beach and everything and we’re coming back to get our bikes and then we hear boom, boom, boom. So we just started running!” Isaac, one witness said.

Those sounds left several people running and ducking for cover.

Police roped off an entire section of Gulf Shores Parkway after those shots rang out.

“We saw a lot of people running, screaming, a lot of children crying which was pretty sad but it was a very insane experience,” Nicholas Boudreaux, another witness said.

Bullet holes and orange lines are just a few of the reminders left behind of the shooting.

According to investigators the shooter was 21-year-old Rafiq Sh’mare Joel Bradley.

He’s charged with attempted murder and several other charges.

Investigators say the shooting stemmed from a fight between Bradley and another group.

Visitors like Vicki Marchaza heard all the commotion.

“We were just sitting around and all of a sudden both my husband and my phone started alarming,” Marchaza said. “The alarm was that we were to shelter in place. There was a shooting.”

She says she hasn’t experienced anything like last night.

“It was very alarming because I’ve been here for three months and there’s been nothing here. It has been so pleasant, you feel so safe we walk around all the time.”

FOX 10 News did reach out to the mayor to get his statement but was told he was unavailable.

We’re told the victim was released from the hospital Tuesday in stable condition.

