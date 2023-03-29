Suspect in skywalk assault from January arrested

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man was arrested Wednesday morning for an assault that happened back on Jan. 28 in the skywalk over South Water Street, according to MPD.

Police said an altercation occurred around 1:15 a.m. when a female subject assaulted a male victim which caused lacerations to his head and face.

John Desporte, 24, then assaulted the victim and caused severe injuries, according to authorities.

Police said Desporte is being charged with first degree assault and harassing communications. His bond is set at $8,000.

MPD has issued a warrant for the female subject involved, according to police.

