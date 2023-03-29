Advertise With Us
Traffic accident on Cottage Hill Road leaves 1 with severe injuries

(AP)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A traffic accident on Cottage Hill Road Tuesday afternoon has left one person with severe and life-threatening injuries, according to MPD.

Police said the accident happened around 3:30 p.m. when Ameer Ibrahim, 23, was travelling westbound on Cottage Hill on his motorcycle and collided with a vehicle that was exiting the Inverness Lakes Apartment to go east on Cottage Hill.

Ibrahim suffered severe, life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital for treatment, according to authorities.

MPD said Ibrahim was passing other westbound vehicles in the center turn lane prior to the accident and the driver of the other vehicle showed no signs of impairment.

Officials said the driver of the other vehicle remained at the scene and the investigation is still active.

