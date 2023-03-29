Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Verizon Mobile Protect is Your Best Device Protection

By Joe Emer
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Get ready to enjoy the outdoors worry free by enrolling in Verizon Mobile Protect or any other device protection option now.

Enjoy some peace of mind no matter how active you get with Verizon Mobile Protect, which offers essentials like unlimited cracked screen repair for select smartphones for $29 each time you need it. Because you need your tech fixed (and fast) when accidents happen.

It also includes extras like premium digital security tools and 24/7 access to tech coach support.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rafiq Sh’mare Joel Bradley
Shooting in Gulf Shores leaves 1 hurt, 1 in custody
Tawanne Lucas
MCSO: Attempted murder suspect arrested
Jason Curtis (left) and Rachel Moore (right)
Man found dead lying next to his 4-year-old daughter in Navarre
Hunter Uptagrafft
Theodore shooting suspect faces attempted murder charge
Pedestrian dies after being struck by multiple vehicles in Mobile
Pedestrian dies after being struck by multiple vehicles in Mobile

Latest News

Recipe: WILD Rice
Recipe: WILD Rice
8th Annual Community Egg Hunt
Community Egg Hunt in Saraland
Healthy Living with USA Health: Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month
New Cancer Support Groups with USA Health
Raising Chickens as a hobby
Raising Chickens as a hobby