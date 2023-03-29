Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Vote passes to increase yearly fire fees in Grand Bay

Fire Chief David Wade says this will help the department afford updated equipment to keep folks safe.
Grand Bay Fire Rescue asking residents to vote in favor of increasing fire fee
Grand Bay Fire Rescue asking residents to vote in favor of increasing fire fee(Ashlyn Mitchell)
By Ashlyn Mitchell
Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - On Tuesday, the vote passed to increase the yearly fire fee in Grand Bay.

201 voted in favor of the increase, while 100 voted against it.

Grand Bay Fire-Rescue says the extra funds will be used to update their worn-out fire equipment.

“The biggest topic was we needed updated trucks, updated equipment, updated safety gear--we’re a growing department, and in order to be able to do that, we’ve got to have the funding there. It’s a big sigh of relief knowing we’ve got that know- I was thrilled when we got those results last night,” said David Wade, Chief of Grand Bay Fire Rescue.

Grand Bay Fire Chief David Wade says the vote is a historical milestone after the proposition to increase the fire fee was voted down two years ago.

The yearly charge, included in property taxes, will be raised from 35 to 50 dollars for residents. Businesses will pay a fee of 100 dollars.

“All of this will be updated for the next year- so we’re still a year away from receiving that additional funding which is perfectly fine because that gives us enough time to budget it in,” explained Chief Wade.

Tuesday’s rainy day didn’t stop folks from showing up to vote at the Friendship Baptist Church on Saeger Road in Grand Bay, Ala.

“By the end of the day, 302 voters came to the polls. 302 community members is really good for something that was brought up to be done,” he said. “It shows that we have that many people getting out to vote for their concerns.”

Chief Wade says even if you voted against the increase, he takes your feedback seriously.

“If they’ve got concerns, you know, if it’s something the department is doing as far as the volunteers go, or something that they are concerned with or have suggestions, opinions-- I am all for listening to it,” added Wade.

Kimon Brown was one of many long-time Grand Bay residents at the polls on Tuesday.

“I feel very confident in the direction that the volunteer fire department is going. They need our support. It is obscene that our fire fee is only 35 dollars. It’s an incredibly low amount of me. Our volunteers are struggling. The equipment needs are imperative that we fulfill them. I’ve voted for the increase every time.”

Meanwhile, Chief Wade is making a promise to the Grand Bay community to spend the funds wisely.

“I want Grand Bay to know that the Board has to be held accountable for their actions- however, I feel the same way for the fire department. I still feel like that responsibility needs to be put on my shoulders. I want the public to be involved with what is going on,” he said.

Aside from the fee increase, Angie Goudreaux won Place 1 on the Grand Bay Fire District Board of Trustees over Monnie Tripp. Goudreaux pulled through with 150 votes, while Tripp earned 137 votes.

James Jarrell won Place 2 with 135 votes over Omer Oglesby who accrued 123 votes.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rafiq Sh’mare Joel Bradley
Shooting in Gulf Shores leaves 1 hurt, 1 in custody
Tawanne Lucas
MCSO: Attempted murder suspect arrested
Jason Curtis (left) and Rachel Moore (right)
Man found dead lying next to his 4-year-old daughter in Navarre
Hunter Uptagrafft
Theodore shooting suspect faces attempted murder charge
Pedestrian dies after being struck by multiple vehicles in Mobile
Pedestrian dies after being struck by multiple vehicles in Mobile

Latest News

Fugitive Files: Jeremiah Whitfield
Fugitive Files: Jeremiah Whitfield
Boater safety course
ALEA and Bay Minette Fire Department hosting boater safety course in April
ALEA and Bay Minette Fire Department hosting boater safety course in April
ALEA and Bay Minette Fire Department hosting boater safety course in April
Local groups helping Mississippi tornado victims
Local groups helping Mississippi tornado victims