A warming trend is on the way
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WALA) - Another chilly night is ahead for the Gulf Coast! Look for lows tonight near 48 degrees with a light northerly wind.
Clouds and a few light showers are possible through early evening. Skies will clear overnight.
Temperatures rebound on Thursday along with plenty of sunshine.
A few scattered thundershowers may return early Saturday morning in your weekend forecast.
Warmer temperatures will be near 80 for daytime highs Friday through Monday.
