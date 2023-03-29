A warming trend is on the way

(WALA) - Another chilly night is ahead for the Gulf Coast! Look for lows tonight near 48 degrees with a light northerly wind.

Clouds and a few light showers are possible through early evening. Skies will clear overnight.

Temperatures rebound on Thursday along with plenty of sunshine.

A few scattered thundershowers may return early Saturday morning in your weekend forecast.

Warmer temperatures will be near 80 for daytime highs Friday through Monday.

