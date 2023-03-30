Annual first responder appreciation lunch held Thursday in Tillman’s Corner

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Southwest Mobile County Chamber of Commerce held its annual first responder appreciation lunch Thursday.

Police, EMT’s, and firefighters were able to get lunch and a goodie bag all without leaving their cars at the Tillman’s Corner Community Center.

“I’m so excited. We’ve worked hard to get everybody here. We’ve got as many entities and first responders as we can imagine invited today. The weather is beautiful and we’re expecting a great crowd,” Executive Director Tina Poiroux said.

The turnout was fantastic. One after the other, first responders drove through and were greeted by volunteers holding signs and saying thank you. And it took a team effort to get it done.

“Our first responders, they mean so much to this community and to be able to help the fire department, Police Department, first responders in the Sheriff’s Office, and our EMT’s all great, great people. And we’re just happy to be a part of this group,” Randy Granger with the Serenity Funeral Home said.

“Over 50 businesses donate things for this to happen. And you know it does take volunteers. It’s not just me. It’s the chamber and the board of directors that have put this into motion, but it takes the community to come together and pull it off,” Poiroux said.

And for everyone who showed up, this was a perfect way to say thank you.

“We all know a first responder. Most of us do. So, it’s just an honor and a pleasure to say thank you today,” Poiroux said.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.