Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Annual first responder appreciation lunch held Thursday in Tillman’s Corner

Police, EMT’s, and firefighters were able to get lunch and a goodie bag
By Stephen Moody
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Southwest Mobile County Chamber of Commerce held its annual first responder appreciation lunch Thursday.

Police, EMT’s, and firefighters were able to get lunch and a goodie bag all without leaving their cars at the Tillman’s Corner Community Center.

“I’m so excited. We’ve worked hard to get everybody here. We’ve got as many entities and first responders as we can imagine invited today. The weather is beautiful and we’re expecting a great crowd,” Executive Director Tina Poiroux said.

The turnout was fantastic. One after the other, first responders drove through and were greeted by volunteers holding signs and saying thank you. And it took a team effort to get it done.

“Our first responders, they mean so much to this community and to be able to help the fire department, Police Department, first responders in the Sheriff’s Office, and our EMT’s all great, great people. And we’re just happy to be a part of this group,” Randy Granger with the Serenity Funeral Home said.

“Over 50 businesses donate things for this to happen. And you know it does take volunteers. It’s not just me. It’s the chamber and the board of directors that have put this into motion, but it takes the community to come together and pull it off,” Poiroux said.

And for everyone who showed up, this was a perfect way to say thank you.

“We all know a first responder. Most of us do. So, it’s just an honor and a pleasure to say thank you today,” Poiroux said.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rafiq Sh’mare Joel Bradley
Shooting in Gulf Shores leaves 1 hurt, 1 in custody
Jason Curtis (left) and Rachel Moore (right)
Man found dead lying next to his 4-year-old daughter in Navarre
Hunter Uptagrafft
Theodore shooting suspect faces attempted murder charge
Tawanne Lucas
MCSO: Attempted murder suspect arrested
Pedestrian dies after being struck by multiple vehicles in Mobile
Pedestrian dies after being struck by multiple vehicles in Mobile

Latest News

Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson says the school is secure and students are now being...
Sheriff: Active shooter rumors at Harrison Central ‘completely unfounded’
Jamon Yarnell Stegall
Mobile man facing multiple charges after allegedly assaulting ex-girlfriend
David McCoy was indicted on three counts of capital murder by a grand jury on March 24,...
Former Huntsville PD officer indicted on capital murder charges for pregnant girlfriend’s death
Fugitive Files: Jeremiah Whitfield
Fugitive Files: No good deed goes unpunished