Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

BCSO seeks public’s help in identifying suspects in Fort Morgan vandalism

Baldwin County Sheriff's Office logo
Baldwin County Sheriff's Office logo(Baldwin County Sheriff's Office)
By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MORGAN, Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding those responsible for a spate of property damage incidents in the Fort Morgan community.

Deputies on Wednesday responded to a number of reports of damaged property, the BCSO said. Deputies arriving to the area of Ponce de Leon Court discovered damage at more than 15 residences. Destruction at the residences included damaged mailboxes and lawn décor, authorities said.

In addition, deputies documented four vehicles that had been spray painted and had sustained damage to the mirrors, according to sheriff’s officials.

The sheriff’s office said it received surveillance video from a home in that area that is believed to show those who committed the offenses.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office at 251-937-0202.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rafiq Sh’mare Joel Bradley
Shooting in Gulf Shores leaves 1 hurt, 1 in custody
Jason Curtis (left) and Rachel Moore (right)
Man found dead lying next to his 4-year-old daughter in Navarre
Hunter Uptagrafft
Theodore shooting suspect faces attempted murder charge
Tawanne Lucas
MCSO: Attempted murder suspect arrested
Pedestrian dies after being struck by multiple vehicles in Mobile
Pedestrian dies after being struck by multiple vehicles in Mobile

Latest News

Officials say the announcement that sent Harrison Central High School into lockdown Thursday...
Sheriff: Active shooter rumors at Harrison Central ‘completely unfounded’
Annual first responder appreciation lunch held Thursday in Tillman's Corner
Annual first responder appreciation lunch held Thursday in Tillman’s Corner
Jamon Yarnell Stegall
Mobile man facing multiple charges after allegedly assaulting ex-girlfriend
David McCoy was indicted on three counts of capital murder by a grand jury on March 24,...
Former Huntsville PD officer indicted on capital murder charges for pregnant girlfriend’s death