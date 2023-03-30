BCSO seeks public’s help in identifying suspects in Fort Morgan vandalism

FORT MORGAN, Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding those responsible for a spate of property damage incidents in the Fort Morgan community.

Deputies on Wednesday responded to a number of reports of damaged property, the BCSO said. Deputies arriving to the area of Ponce de Leon Court discovered damage at more than 15 residences. Destruction at the residences included damaged mailboxes and lawn décor, authorities said.

In addition, deputies documented four vehicles that had been spray painted and had sustained damage to the mirrors, according to sheriff’s officials.

The sheriff’s office said it received surveillance video from a home in that area that is believed to show those who committed the offenses.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office at 251-937-0202.

