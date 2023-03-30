Beautiful Thursday on the Gulf Coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s going to be a beautiful day on the Gulf Coast. In fact, this will be the prettiest day of the week.

Our sky will be mostly sunny and humidity will remain low. Temperatures are starting off chilly with mid 40s in many locations as of 5 a.m. Despite this, it’ll warm up to 80 degrees this afternoon and there will be NO chance for rain.

Humidity rises starting tonight and we’ll only drop down to 60 degrees by Friday morning. A major severe weather threat is expected tomorrow for locations north of I-20 but down here we won’t be dealing with a large rain threat on Friday. Coverage of showers and storms will be a little better heading into the weekend. Rain coverage will be 40% on Saturday and 20% on Sunday. There aren’t any severe weather risk zones in our area for now but we’ll be watching in case that changes.

As we roll into the first week of April, it’ll be muggier with mornings in the 60s each day and highs in the mid to low 80s. There will also be chances of rain most days.

