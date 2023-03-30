Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Beautiful Thursday on the Gulf Coast

By Michael White
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 5:49 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s going to be a beautiful day on the Gulf Coast. In fact, this will be the prettiest day of the week.

Our sky will be mostly sunny and humidity will remain low. Temperatures are starting off chilly with mid 40s in many locations as of 5 a.m. Despite this, it’ll warm up to 80 degrees this afternoon and there will be NO chance for rain.

Humidity rises starting tonight and we’ll only drop down to 60 degrees by Friday morning. A major severe weather threat is expected tomorrow for locations north of I-20 but down here we won’t be dealing with a large rain threat on Friday. Coverage of showers and storms will be a little better heading into the weekend. Rain coverage will be 40% on Saturday and 20% on Sunday. There aren’t any severe weather risk zones in our area for now but we’ll be watching in case that changes.

As we roll into the first week of April, it’ll be muggier with mornings in the 60s each day and highs in the mid to low 80s. There will also be chances of rain most days.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rafiq Sh’mare Joel Bradley
Shooting in Gulf Shores leaves 1 hurt, 1 in custody
Jason Curtis (left) and Rachel Moore (right)
Man found dead lying next to his 4-year-old daughter in Navarre
Hunter Uptagrafft
Theodore shooting suspect faces attempted murder charge
Tawanne Lucas
MCSO: Attempted murder suspect arrested
Pedestrian dies after being struck by multiple vehicles in Mobile
Pedestrian dies after being struck by multiple vehicles in Mobile

Latest News

Today's outlook: Wednesday evening, Mar. 29, 2023 from FOX10 News
A warming trend is on the way
Today's outlook: Wednesday evening, Mar. 29, 2023 from FOX10 News
Today's outlook: Wednesday evening, Mar. 29, 2023 from FOX10 News
Midday Weather Update for Wednesday March 29, 2023
Pleasant temperatures, cloudy skies
Midday Weather Update for Wednesday March 29, 2023
Midday Weather Update for Wednesday March 29, 2023