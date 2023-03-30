Advertise With Us
Census estimates Baldwin gained 7,000 residents in one year, most in Alabama

Governor Kay Ivey participates in ALDI Inc.'s Loxley groundbreaking on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 in Loxley, Ala. It is one of many construction projects under way in a county that added more residents than an other Alabama county between mid-2021 and mid-2022.(Governor's Office/Hal Yeager)
By Brendan Kirby
Updated: 13 minutes ago
Baldwin County had a net gain of more than 7,000 residents from the middle of 2021 to the middle of 2022, the most of any county in Alabama, according to census population estimates released Thursday.

The estimate is the latest sign that Baldwin’s rapid growth over the past several decades is not slowing down. In fact, it appears to be accelerating. Over the last decade, the county added an average of 4,950 residents a year. Since 2020, the population has increased by 14,674 people to 246,435.

Mobile County’s population, meanwhile, declined by .39 percent between July 2021 and July last year. At 411,411, Mobile County remains the second-most populous county in Alabama. But fast-growing Madison County is fewer than 8,000 residents behind and appears poised to overtake second place within the next couple of years.

All of Baldwin County’s growth over the past year came from people moving in; deaths actually outnumbered births, meaning the county had a negative “natural” growth rate.

The population changes in other southwest Alabama counties followed a familiar pattern. Clarke, Choctaw, Conecuh, Monroe and Washington counties all experienced population declines since 2021. Escambia County posted a net gain of eight people but has lost 101 people overall since 2020.

