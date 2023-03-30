Census estimates reveal opposite problems for Mobile, Baldwin counties

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - Census estimates released Thursday show Mobile and Baldwin counties are facing opposite problems.

In Mobile County, growth has been stagnant for more than a decade and has begun to slide since the last census in 2020. Across Mobile Bay, Baldwin may be grappling with too much of a good thing.

Baldwin’s population grew by almost 3 percent in the 12 months leading up to July 1. There are 246,435 residents. But Mobile County’s population shrank over the same time period, to 411,411. It remains the second-most populous county, but Madison County is on the verge of overtaking it.

All those people moving to Baldwin every year make it an easy sell to new businesses, according to Baldwin County Economic Development Alliance President and CEO Lee Lawson.

“Human capital has been the biggest, you know, outlying factor for site selection for all companies across all industries,” he said. “So, you know, the more a community can show that they’re growing human capital in their community and available access to talent … that’s a positive for our community.”

But there are drawbacks. The schools have struggled to keep up with the influx of families, and some complain that more traffic is clogging roads.

“The growth is too fast,” said Fish River resident Marla Barnes. “The growth is really impacting our environment. It’s impacting our way of life.”

Barnes, whose family moved to Orange Beach when she was a child, said Baldwin residents are welcoming. But she added that the county only can handle so much growth in such a short period of time.

“It impacts everything,” she said. “It impacts your school system. It impacts your health care system.”

Barnes said she is worried about a planned subdivision near her home. That development, known as Tealwood Estates, is up for a vote by the Baldwin County Planning and Zoning Commission next month. The area is unincorporated, with no zoning. An election in June could change that by adopting zoning rules, but it would be too late to stop the Tealwood project.

“So we’re actually being targeted by large developers, and in this case, an out-of-state developer who’s going to be taking the profits back out of our own state to use our beautiful area that we have,” she said.

But there is only so much zoning can do. City governments in recent years have tried to put the brakes on growth by imposing moratoriums on subdivisions and apartment construction. But it has done little to dent growth. Fairhope Mayor Sherry Sullivan said such measures tend to have little immediate impact.

“A lot of what you’re seeing was already on the books, you know, several years before and they just had not built out,” she said. “So now we’re seeing a lot of that commercial development, and even subdivisions that weren’t building before. They started building and so, I think you’re seeing the influx from that.”

Fairhope in 2021 imposed a one-year moratorium on new subdivisions in its planning jurisdiction, but the state Legislature since has prohibited municipalities from regulating development outside their corporate limits.

Sullivan said Fairhope issued 240 residential building permits last year and got permit applications for $115 million in construction just from October to the end of January.

The mayor said she hopes the pace of growth tempers somewhat over the rest of the decade. She said the city already has seen a slight dip in residential construction but not in commercial development. She said there are many factors that point to continued growth.

“I think that’s one thing that people don’t realize, is that we do have a lot of rural land here in Baldwin County, a lot of room for development,” she said. “And even, you have subdivisions that have been approved that they haven’t started building now. And now you’re seeing those build out.”

Lawson said Baldwin’s growth has been consistent for decades because it is not dependent on a single driving force.

“Our growth has a very diverse mix to it,” he said. “I mean, it’s got the, you know, near-retiree, retiree population, which, you know, is becoming more and more prevalent and more and more, you know, basically, geographically flexible.”

The COVID-19 pandemic created what Lawson dubbed the “geographic free agents,” people who work remotely and can live anywhere. He said one estimate pegs Baldwin’s remote workers and at 8 percent of the labor force.

“We think that number is very low, a conservative number,” he said.

Lawson said many residents are former vacationers.

“With our strong tourism industry, we’ve been able to really market ourselves to 8 million people a year,” he said. “And when those 8 million people a year, a big portion of them were able to be, you know, freed up of their geography for where they work and how they work. I mean, that added a big piece to our growth puzzle.”

The Census Bureau in May will offer a better idea of where Baldwin’s growth is occurring when it releases its annual population estimates for cities and towns. Last year, Baldwin had half of Alabama’s fastest-growing municipalities.

