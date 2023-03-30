Covenant Academy of Mobile accepting applications

Information provided by Covenant Academy of Mobile:

Covenant Academy of Mobile is Mobile’s first K-12 charter school opening in August 2023. We are excited to welcome students in grades K-5th for this upcoming school year. We will add a grade level each year after opening until 12th grade is fully established. We are located at 4568 Halls Mill Rd. in Mobile.

Parents, teachers, and community members that are interested in learning more about the school are encouraged to visit the school’s website at camobile.us or give us a call at 251.307.1863.

We are currently accepting applications for K-5th grades, and the first application period ends April 3, 2023. After April 3, we will open the second application period. Those who complete an application before April 3 will have a better chance of being accepted because of the lottery system.

Covenant Academy of Mobile

4568 Halls Mill Rd, Mobile, AL

( 251) 307-1863

camobile.us

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.