Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Covenant Academy of Mobile accepting applications

By Allison Bradley
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Information provided by Covenant Academy of Mobile:

Covenant Academy of Mobile is Mobile’s first K-12 charter school opening in August 2023. We are excited to welcome students in grades K-5th for this upcoming school year. We will add a grade level each year after opening until 12th grade is fully established. We are located at 4568 Halls Mill Rd. in Mobile.

Parents, teachers, and community members that are interested in learning more about the school are encouraged to visit the school’s website at camobile.us or give us a call at 251.307.1863.

We are currently accepting applications for K-5th grades, and the first application period ends April 3, 2023. After April 3, we will open the second application period. Those who complete an application before April 3 will have a better chance of being accepted because of the lottery system.

  • Covenant Academy of Mobile
  • 4568 Halls Mill Rd, Mobile, AL
  • (251) 307-1863
  • camobile.us

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rafiq Sh’mare Joel Bradley
Shooting in Gulf Shores leaves 1 hurt, 1 in custody
Jason Curtis (left) and Rachel Moore (right)
Man found dead lying next to his 4-year-old daughter in Navarre
Hunter Uptagrafft
Theodore shooting suspect faces attempted murder charge
Tawanne Lucas
MCSO: Attempted murder suspect arrested
Pedestrian dies after being struck by multiple vehicles in Mobile
Pedestrian dies after being struck by multiple vehicles in Mobile

Latest News

Covenant Academy of Mobile accepting applications
Covenant Academy of Mobile accepting applications
Tech to stay active with Verizon
Verizon Mobile Protect is Your Best Device Protection
Recipe: WILD Rice
Recipe: WILD Rice
8th Annual Community Egg Hunt
Community Egg Hunt in Saraland