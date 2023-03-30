Florida man hides from deputies in attic insulation during robbery

LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - A Florida man hid inside attic insulation when police attempted to arrest him for burglarizing a house, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they responded to a residential burglary call on 4th Way in North Fort Meyers and were informed an unknown man entered the residence and never left.

Law enforcement entered the residence and heard someone walking in the attic and a five-gallon bucket under an attic access with insulation debris on the floor, according to the sheriff.

Officials said after multiple attempts to get the suspect to come down using verbal commands and non-lethal gas, deputies entered the attic with a K-9 unit and located the suspect.

Bruce Davis, 44, was buried in the insulation with his face against the air duct system trying to get fresh air, according to deputies.

Deputies said they discovered a broken window, appliances in use and tools scattered throughout the residence.

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said Davis was booked in the “Marceno Motel” and is charged with burglary and resisting an officer.

