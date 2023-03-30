Advertise With Us
Fugitive Files: No good deed goes unpunished

By Byron Day
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -“No good deed goes unpunished!”-or so the saying goes. One guy found out the hard way, it can be the truth.

This is 31-year-old Jeremiah Whitfield. He’s wanted in connection with a carjacking. He also took advantage of a guy who just wanted to help him out, according to Mobile Police Department. They say Whitfield asked a guy for a ride to Center Street, last week. The victim didn’t know the guy, but wanted to do him a “solid.” That didn’t work out so well.

According to Mobile police, once they got to Center Street, Whitfield grabbed the keys to the guys car, then an accomplice appeared holding some kind of board, and beat the victim with it. The two then jumped in the victim’s car, and raced away, according to authorities. Investigators say the car was recovered not too far away, but no sign of Whitfield. He’s wanted for first-degree property pheft for the carjacking, to go along with a lengthy rap sheet.

Jeremiah Whitfield is 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds. Police consider him armed and dangerous. If you see him, call the FOX10 News Fugitive Files-Crime Stoppers Hotline at 251-208-7211. When you make the call, you don’t have to tell anyone your name.

