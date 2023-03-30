Infirmary Health opens new Cancer Care Oncology Infusion Center in Malbis

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Patients in Baldwin County now have more options for cancer care closer to home.

Infirmary Health cut the ribbon on its new Cancer Care Oncology Center in Malbis. The expansion marks their 5th center -- serving patients in Baldwin, Mobile, and Saraland.

FOX 10 News got a tour at their open house of the state-of-the-art facility -- which houses 4 medical oncologists and three advanced practice providers. The Infusion Center is able to seat up to 12 patients at any given time and serve up to 36 patients a day.

“This is the patient’s home away from home when they are fighting the cancer. Patients end up spending up to 6 hours, sometimes half an hour in here -- depending on the type of cancer. The goal here is to provide the highest quality of service of care and alleviate burden of care of patients in our region,” said Dr. Furhan Yunus, Infirmary Cancer Center Director.

“It will put care closer to home for our patients. So our goal is to offer multi-disciplinary cancer services in a comprehensive manner. And we want to do that as often as we can -- close to the communities where people live. It’s much easier for them to not travel when they are not feeling well to have access to our oncology specialists. Close to home is very important,” said Barre Sanders, Infirmary Health Executive Vice President.

They’re also able to offer 2nd opinion tele-visits with their UAB cancer partners. The new Oncology Infusion Center is located in Infirmary’s Malbis Medical Office Building at 9570 Highway 90 in Daphne.

