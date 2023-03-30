Advertise With Us
Juvenile driver leads Foley PD on chase

By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - Police said a juvenile driver led Foley PD on a chase today down Highway 59 while also hitting a light pole and causing wrecks.

Around 4:00 p.m., Foley police responded to a crash on South Mckenzie Street near Riviera Boulevard where a truck struck a light pole causing it to fall and damage a vehicle in the other lane, according to authorities.

Police said when they arrived and got out of their vehicles, the driver that caused the collision fled.

Officers engaged in a short pursuit that ended at the intersection of Highway 59 and County Road 12 where the driver collided with three other vehicle, according to police.

Foley PD said nobody was injured in either crash and it caused minor damage to two vehicles while another vehicle was disabled and needed to be towed.

Authorities said the juvenile driver was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident and attempting to elude. Police said possible DUI charges could be pending.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency worked the collision, according to Foley PD.

