Local agencies collecting stuffed animals to send to kids in Nashville

Chaplain Tony Dickey poses with recipients of stuffed animals after the Uvalde school shooting
Chaplain Tony Dickey poses with recipients of stuffed animals after the Uvalde school shooting
By Ashlyn Mitchell
Updated: 42 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In the aftermath of the shooting that claimed six lives at Covenant School in Nashville, local leaders in Mobile are stepping up to help.

Local law enforcement agencies are helping families heal, one stuffed animal at a time. Cops for Kids, Disaster and Victim Services, Chickasaw Police Department, the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, and the Mobile Police Department are linking arms.

“We’re here to collect stuffed animals for when we go there- we’re actually working with the children. They adopt one of the stuffed animals we are asking you to purchase and provide them,” said Tony Dickey, Chaplain for Disaster and Victim Services in Daphne.

Cops for Kids Coordinator Randall Wheeler says if you’re looking for a way to help, now is your chance.

“This is going to be a way that everybody can show some type of support to the people that are in need, just like if something would happen in Mobile- we would want that same support here,” said Wheeler.

Chaplain Dickey says the plush animals are a way to help kids deal with the psychological and emotional distress of the community’s tragedy.

“Whenever a child adopts one of our animals, they promise to talk to them every night, to hug them every night, and to be their companion and speak with them because it’s a therapeutic measure we have for the children,” added Chaplain Dickey. “Taking that pet home with them is therapeutic because they can love on it.”

The animals will be loaded onto a trailer next week and dropped off at the Covenant School memorial where they will find their new homes.

Wheeler says kids often go to the memorial with their families and bring teddy bears and flowers. Wheeler says they’ll meet families at the memorial and give them animals to take home.

The plush animals aren’t just for students at Covenant School; they’re for their friends, family members, and any children who come to the memorial.

“We’re going to transport the stuffed animals ourselves to Nashville, so we aren’t just shipping them there. We are actually going to go there from Mobile to support those kids in need,” explained Wheeler. “Our goal is to leave Tuesday, so Wednesday morning we will be at the memorial sight and at that school.”

With tears in his eyes, Chaplain Dickey says you don’t realize the impact the stuffed animals bring to hurting children.

“Whenever you see the parent’s eyes light up- light up whenever those kids get these stuffed animals, it’s just such a blessing. Believe me, it’s more than worth it. I cannot describe the emotion you get of helping that community by doing this,” said Chaplain Dickey.

To donate, you can drop off your stuffed pets at in the booth area of the Boat Show happening March 31- April 2 at the USS Battleship Grounds.

Click here for other drop-off locations.

