MCSO seizes $800,000 worth of narcotics in drug bust

By Lacey Beasley
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile County deputies busted a man for allegedly trafficking thousands of fentanyl pills in Mobile Tuesday night.

The grand total of all the narcotics seized was more than $800,000 dollars. On top of that, deputies also confiscated close to $55,000 cash.

MCSO said Jamie Harris served prison time for this before. Now, he’s charged with trafficking cocaine, methamphetamine, and heroin.

This is the haul Mobile County deputies confiscated: 10 kilos of cocaine worth $500,000; $300,000 worth of fentanyl pills; one kilo of crystal meth worth $6,000; and about $55,000 cash.

MCSO partnered with ALEA and Homeland Security to obtain search warrants for Harris’s storage unit on Halls Mill Road and apartment.

Sheriff Burch said the biggest success of the bust is seizing 30,000 fentanyl pills.

“The biggest win is getting that amount of fentanyl off the street because of those thousands of pills, it only takes one to kill some people, and I don’t want to downplay the other drugs, but that was a huge success getting that much off the streets,” said Sheriff Burch.

He added MCSO has had their eyes on Harris as a part of an ongoing investigation for a while.

