Mobile man facing multiple charges after allegedly assaulting ex-girlfriend

Jamon Yarnell Stegall
Jamon Yarnell Stegall(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 20-year-old Mobile man faces multiple charges for allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Authorities said Jamon Yarnell Stegall was arrested after officers were called to the Isle Parkway Apartments, 1622 Levene Rd., on a report of a domestic violence dispute. According to police, Stegall reportedly entered the woman’s apartment, physically assaulted her and then refused to let her call 911.

Stegall was taken into custody without further incident, police said.

He is charged with second-degree domestic violence burglary, third-degree domestic violence harassment and interference with a domestic violence emergency call. His bond hearing is scheduled for Friday, according to jail records.

