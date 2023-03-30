Mobile Symphonic Pops ‘Community Band Day’

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Symphonic Pops is hosing a ‘Community Band Day’ to celebrate several bands from the surrounding areas.

Bands from Mobile, Baldwin County, Biloxi, Montgomery, and Pensacola will gather for a day full of music! Each band will be playing excerpts

from their concerts.

The event will take place at The Fort in Spanish Fort on May 13th at 11am.

