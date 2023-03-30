Advertise With Us
Mobile Symphonic Pops ‘Community Band Day’

By Joe Emer
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Symphonic Pops is hosing a ‘Community Band Day’ to celebrate several bands from the surrounding areas.

Bands from Mobile, Baldwin County, Biloxi, Montgomery, and Pensacola will gather for a day full of music! Each band will be playing excerpts

from their concerts.

The event will take place at The Fort in Spanish Fort on May 13th at 11am.

Mobile Symphonic Pops

PO Box 9552

Mobile, AL 36691

Themobilepops.com

