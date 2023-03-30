MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In celebration of National Wildlife Week (April 3 to 9), wildlife experts David Mizejewski and Peter Gros discuss the importance of the conservation of North America’s most at-risk wildlife and habitats. They share how the National Wildlife Federation and Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom are joining forces to inspire people to take action through the Explore Nature’s Playground campaign and pledge to help save our most at-risk wildlife and habitats.

For more information visit https://nationalwildlifeweek.nwf.org/

This interview is provided by the National Wildlife Federation and Mutual of Omaha.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.