Showcasing Pizzas & Gelato at Rouses Markets
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
If you like pizza, head to your local Rouses! Rouses has a collection of authentic wood fired pizzas that are made in Italy and flown to the U.S. They come in flavors like Supreme, Sicilian, Uncured Pepperoni, and Margherita.
For dessert, try Rouses sorbets and gelatos. Some of the flavors include mango sorbet, chocolate and mint gelato, cappuccino gelato, pistachio gelato, and more.
ABOUT ROUSES MARKETS:
LOCATIONS:
- 7361 Theodore Dawes Rd., Theodore, AL 36582, (251) 653-7391
- 1545 Gulf Shores Parkway, Gulf Shores, AL 36542, (251) 948-4715
- 112 Saraland Loop, Saraland, AL 36571, (251) 675-8124
- 4350 Old Shell Rd., Mobile, AL 36608, (251) 380-0020
- 6729 Spanish Fort Rd., Spanish Fort, AL 36527, (251) 621-0552
- 7765 Airport Boulevard #609, Mobile, AL 36608, 251-272-5026
- 25405 Perdido Beach Boulevard, Orange Beach, AL 36561, 251-272-5034
