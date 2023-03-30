Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Son speaks after mother, father and brother killed in Mississippi tornado

Son speaks after mother, father and brother killed in Mississippi tornado
Son speaks after mother, father and brother killed in Mississippi tornado(WTVA)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARROLLTON, Miss. (WTVA) — Imagine losing your mother, father, brother and home within a matter of seconds.

That’s what happened to DeAngelo White last Friday.

Seconds after he received a tornado warning alert on his phone, his life changed forever. A tornado ripped his home into pieces.

[READ MORE: Three family members killed, one severely injured in Mississippi tornado]

“Boom! It hit and we just felt the house moving and everything,” he said. “I felt, like, air over my head. So I knew we were, like, outside.”

He and his cousin picked debris off their backs and helped White get his wife and two children to safety.

After escaping, White rushed across the street to check on his parents and brother. He called their names, but no one answered.

Helen Munford, 54, Danny Munford, 51, and their 14-year-old twin son Jadarrion Murphy died in the storm.

White said his mother’s body had been thrown yards away and his father’s and brother’s bodies were found in a field behind the house.

White described his mom as a brilliant lady. She drove a school bus and taught.

“Man, I could write a book about my momma, you know?” White said. “I could write a book about her.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rafiq Sh’mare Joel Bradley
Shooting in Gulf Shores leaves 1 hurt, 1 in custody
Jason Curtis (left) and Rachel Moore (right)
Man found dead lying next to his 4-year-old daughter in Navarre
Hunter Uptagrafft
Theodore shooting suspect faces attempted murder charge
Tawanne Lucas
MCSO: Attempted murder suspect arrested
Pedestrian dies after being struck by multiple vehicles in Mobile
Pedestrian dies after being struck by multiple vehicles in Mobile

Latest News

Juvenile driver leads Foley PD on chase
UPDATE: New details on the juvenile driver that led Foley PD on chase
Baldwin County Sheriff's Office logo
BCSO seeks public’s help in identifying suspects in Fort Morgan vandalism
Officials say the announcement that sent Harrison Central High School into lockdown Thursday...
Accidental alert triggers lockdown at Harrison Central High School
Annual first responder appreciation lunch held Thursday in Tillman's Corner
Annual first responder appreciation lunch held Thursday in Tillman’s Corner
Jamon Yarnell Stegall
Mobile man facing multiple charges after allegedly assaulting ex-girlfriend