Spring Tech trends with digital lifestyle expert Mario Armstrong

By Allison Bradley
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
As we begin our new spring routine, it’s also the perfect time to update and refresh your tech and finances! Digital lifestyle expert Mario Armstrong highlights a 4k TV and streaming device that will help save you money, a way to build your credit with a debit card, as well as a desktop receipt scanner that will help keep you organized and prepared this tax season…plus other fun tips and ideas from Mario!

