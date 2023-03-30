Vandals strike multiple cars and homes on Ft. Morgan

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - Baldwin County deputies are looking for three people they believe are involved in damaging several properties on Fort Morgan. At least 15 homes and vehicles were damaged overnight Wednesday, March 29, 2023 and investigators now have surveillance video they hope can help identify the vandals.

Mailboxes, yard art and vehicles were all targeted on Ponce De Loen Ct. by vandals according to the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office (Hal Scheurich)

“I just don’t understand the joy in smashing someone else’s property,” said Gayle Bier from Illinois.

Bier was disturbed at what she found when she left her rental house on Ponce De Leon Court for her morning walk Wednesday.

“I went down the street that way, so I didn’t notice that ours had been smashed yet and I don’t know, there was three or four of them down that way,” Bier said, describing several smashed mailboxes on the street. “It just made me wonder why they got to do it.”

Baldwin County investigators released surveillance video of three suspects wanted for questioning in the damage of at least 15 pieces of property, including cars, mailboxes and yard art. Deputies said the damage along Ponce De Leon Court happened overnight Wednesday, the same time the video caught the suspicious subjects walking that very street.

“If you have a viewer out there who may have seen a couple young men walking around late at night or maybe could take a look at that video. We understand that it’s not great video but maybe just a group of young men they’ve seen in that area, can maybe point us in the right direction and go ahead and see if we can you know, help our victims out and get this taken care of,” Capt. Andre Reid with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office explained.

Property owners and renters along the stretch of vacation homes were still talking about the rash of vandalism, Thursday and hope whoever did it will be brought to justice.

“If it’s not a homeowner that’s been affected, it’s bad anyway, but a vacationer comes down. They spend good money to come down here probably. Sometimes they’re out of their budgets and to have a car that now needs to be painted or…that’s just sad,” said Ponce De Leon Ct. homeowner, Jean Bennett.

One concern investigators have is the possibility that whoever committed these acts may also be there on vacation...here one day and gone the next. So, if you recognize any of the people in the surveillance video or have information regarding the vandalism, call the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.

